The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute has officially canceled the 2020 Met Gala.

WWD confirmed Tuesday that the annual fundraising event has been canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Met has canceled several other events, talks, tours and concerts through the end of the year in order to support social distancing. The Met Gala and other events, including a belated celebration of the museum's 150th anniversary, are expected to take place in 2021.

The Met Gala is a star-studded social event that raised a reported $15 million for the Costume Institute in 2019. This year's gala was slated to take place May 4 but was postponed in March until now.

Vogue said the Met plans to reopen in mid-August or "perhaps a few weeks later." The Costume Institute's About Time: Fashion and Duration exhibit will open Oct. 29 and run through Feb. 7.

"The Met has endured much in its 150 years and today continues as a beacon of hope for the future. This museum is also a profound reminder of the strength of the human spirit and the power of art to offer comfort, inspiration, and community," museum president Daniel H. Weiss said.

"As we endure these challenging and uncertain times, we are encouraged by looking forward to the day when we can once again welcome all to enjoy the Met's collection and exhibitions," he added.