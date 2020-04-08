Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer is headed for divorce.

People reported Tuesday that Gummer, 33, filed for divorce from her husband, musician Tay Strathairn, on March 23.

Neither Gummer nor Strathairn are seeking spousal support.

Us Weekly said Gummer cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split. Gummer listed the date of separation as Aug. 21, 42 days after she and Strathairn married on July 10.

Gummer is the daughter of Streep and her husband, sculptor Don Gummer, while Strathairn is the son of actor David Strathairn and his wife, Logan Goodman. Streep and David Straithairn co-starred in the 1994 film The River Wild.

Gummer is known for playing Penny in American Horror Story: Freak Show and Dominique DiPierro on Mr. Robot.

Streep and Don Gummer also have son Henry Wolfe and daughters Mamie Gummer and Louisa Jacobson. Streep became a grandmother in February 2019 after Mamie Gummer gave birth to a baby boy.