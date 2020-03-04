Victoria denied the "very serious" and "extremely frustrating" accusation against her that she had broken up "multiple" marriages during her appearance on Monday's The Bachelor: The Women Tell Allspecial.
"Maybe she just wanted to come on the show," Victoria said, adding that Merissa just doesn't like her.
"Absolutely not," Victoria replied. "I think it's just hard to have... [Peter] now think that about me. And once that's out there, people think that about you."
But Merissa insisted on Instagram she did not have ulterior motives in throwing Victoria under the bus when she warned Peter that his love interest had allegedly ruined relationships.
"Some people cannot face the truth, she knows what she's done. It takes a strong person to admit those flaws," Merissa wrote on Instagram.
When the same user asked Merissa whether she has "receipts" to prove Victoria's alleged wrongdoing, Merissa responded by saying, "Multiple. Many of those who's life she's ruined."
"They have been through hell and back and simply do not want to relive a dark time in their lives just for a reality TV show," Merissa continued.
"This is simply why I did what I did. To speak for those who's lives and relationship have been ruined. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but the truth with always be the truth and there's no way around that."
When a different Instagram user suggested Merissa should blame the married men Victoria allegedly had affairs with for breaking vows to their wives, Merissa wrote, "I'm not here to argue that."
"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion," Merissa reiterated, "and I voiced mine."
Merissa warned Peter during Victoria's hometown date the bachelorette had ruined relationships, but it wasn't until February when Merissa clarified to Us Weekly that Victoria had allegedly broken up a whopping four marriages.
"I knew who Victoria was, as far as her reputation, but I honestly didn't know that she had done as much damage as she had done to our hometown," Merissa told Us at the time.
"[Victoria ending marriages] kind of started becoming a trend... I felt like she was a little more entitled or felt that way at least."
Merissa claimed many women who had been hurt by Victoria in the past didn't feel comfortable going on the show but she personally "didn't have anything to lose" by speaking up, according to the magazine.
"One of the other wives actually confronted me when I was at a bar in Virginia Beach and I didn't know that that's who she was until after the fact. And she was like, 'I just want to thank you so much. You took on a huge burden that a lot of us couldn't take on because of other reasons,'" Merissa explained last month.
But Merissa said she luckily only received two hate-mail messages from people from her hometown that took Victoria's side -- and everyone else allegedly told her, "Thank you for doing that."
Merissa, who casually dated Peter for five months in 2012 and lives in the same Virginia Beach area as Victoria, also previously told Us that Victoria put on an act on The Bachelor and is a "self-centered" woman who actually craves attention and thinks the world revolves around her.
Merissa claimed she had become friends with Victoria about three years ago.
"Our first encounter was that she told me she was going to slash my tires because I was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends," Merissa recalled in her interview with Us last month.
Merissa clearly wasn't a fan of Victoria right off the bat, but the girls were allegedly forced to hang out with each other again since they both shared a close friend.
Fame allegedly went to Victoria's head quickly, even before she actually began dating Peter and filming the show. Merissa claimed Victoria believes she's "the hottest thing that's ever hit this planet."
"She [was] like, 'Do you know who I am?' And I was just like, 'Where is this coming from?' So that just really rubbed me the wrong way... She's crazy. She literally has no respect for anybody around her, and I just don't want to be associated with that," Merissa alleged.
Peter chose to eliminate Victoria in third place after enjoying a Fantasy Suite date with her in Gold Coast, Australia.
Peter's The Bachelor finale next week will therefore feature his Final 2 bachelorettes, Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss, and Season 24 coming to a close during the two-night event on Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.