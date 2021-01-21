Meredith Marks says her friendship with her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Jen Shah "will never be the same."

The 49-year-old television personality discussed the future of her friendship with Shah during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live following their drama in the debut season of RHOSLC.

Marks and Shah's issues started on RHOSLC after Marks disinvited Shah from a sleepover. In a later episode, their co-star Heather Gay said Shah showed her photos of Marks with a mystery man amid Marks' separation from her husband, Seth Marks.

On WWHL, Marks said her friendship with Shah won't be the same going forward.

"No, my friendship will never be the same, because when you know somebody is speaking about you, you lose a level of trust and that's what friendship is based on," she said.

Marks also addressed the mystery man in the photos.

"As I've said, Seth and I have dated other people. There's no, you know, specific mystery man, and you know, it is what it is," she said. "We were not dating anyone last winter, though, for the record."

In addition, Marks addressed Shah's issues with their co-star Mary Cosby. Shah and Cosby clashed on RHOSLC after Shah remarked on Cosby's marriage to Robert Cosby, Sr., Cosby's late grandmother's second husband. Marks said she doesn't think Cosby is being petty for avoiding Shah.

"I think it's understandable," Marks said. "You know, if somebody called me names like that, I can understand not wanting to be around them. I think that's Mary's prerogative. I can't pass judgment on it either way."

Shah said on WWHL in December that she regrets saying Cosby "[expletive] her grandfather."

"So do I regret it? You know, yes. I should not have said that. However, was I lying? No," Shah said.

"Some of the other girls told her I said it," she added. "Was it wrong? Yes, it was wrong. I shouldn't have said it. Was it a lie? No, it wasn't a goddamned lie. Own that [expletive], girl. You married your grandpa. Own it."

RHOSLC premiered on Bravo in November. WWHL host and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen confirmed this week that the show will return for a second season.