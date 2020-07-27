Mercedes Javid says Reza Farahan doesn't regret his remark about her reportedly having an abortion.

Javid, 47, and Farahan, 46, clashed during Part 2 of the Shahs of Sunset Season 8 reunion, which aired Sunday on Watch What Happens Live, while revisiting Farahan's "disgusting" remarks to Javid.

The March 13 episode of Shahs of Sunset showed Javid and Farahan have an explosive fight at Sara Jeihooni's pool party. At one point, Farahan yelled at Javid to go home and watch her son, Shams, now 15 months.

"Your uterus exploded because you had 10 abortions!" he added.

During Sunday's reunion, Farahan said his behavior at the party was "the worst" and "disgusting."

"It was disgusting. I should have never done it. I wish and pray I could take it back. I regret it every single day," he said.

Javid said she doesn't believe Farahan is sorry because he posted sensitive information about her reproductive health on social media following their fight at the party. Farahan took issue with host Andy Cohen saying he violated Javid's medical records.

"Violate her medical records? I'm not a doctor! What are you talking about?" Farahan said.

Javid's mom, Vida, briefly appeared on the reunion and said she hopes Javid and Farahan can move past their fight and stay friends.

"Mercedes should be Reza's priority when it comes to friendship," Vida said. "To me, it's such a pity that they lose that friendship, because we have an old saying that 'Everything is good when it's new, except friend. Friend is good when it's old.'"

Javid also clashed with her co-star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi during Season 8. Gharachedaghi said during Part 1 of the reunion last week that Javid needs "authentic change" for their friendship to progress.