A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film Men.

The studio shared a trailer for the horror film Wednesday featuring Jessie Buckley.

Men is written and directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation). The film centers on Harper (Buckley), a woman who retreats to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband.

In the trailer, Harper begins to suspect that "someone or something from the surrounding woods" is stalking her.

"What begins as simmering dread becomes a fully-formed nightmare, inhabited by her darkest memories and fears," an official description reads.

Rory Kinnear and Paapa Essiedu also star.

Men opens in theaters May 20.

Buckley is known for starring in the series Chernobyl and Fargo Season 4.