A pair of Idaho men tackled an unusual Guinness World Record by most table tennis balls caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds (team of 2).

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records to promote STEM education, and Jonathan Hannon took on the unusual record, which was formerly held by stunt team Dude Perfect with 21 ping pong balls before being beaten in 2019 by Swiss friends Jonas Lingg and Pascal Hunziker, who managed to get 22.

A video of the latest attempt shows Rush forming the shaving cream on Hannon's head into a bowl shape to better catch the balls, which Rush had to toss from a distance of at least 6.5 feet away.

Several of the balls tossed by Rush ended up bouncing on the ground, but the final count of balls that stuck in the shaving cream on Hannon's head was 29, beating the previous record.