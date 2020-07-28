A pair of Idaho men smashed a Guinness World Record when they threw a flying disc back and forth 5,341 times in one hour.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, teamed with ultimate player Chris Knight to attempt to beat the previous record, which stood at 2,525.

Rush said the men had to stand 9.8 feet apart at all times during the attempt, and each catch had to be made with the hands -- forcing them to disqualify some catches made with the body.

He said they managed an average 89 catches per minute, ending with a total 5,341 passes in an hour.