Melissa McCarthy says it's been "delicious to play" the sea witch Ursula in The Little Mermaid.

The 50-year-old actress gave an update on the live-action Disney film and discussed her role as Ursula during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

McCarthy said the movie will soon resume filming after halting production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hopefully if everything is hunky-dory and safe, we go back to shooting in January in London, which is very exciting," she said.

The Little Mermaid is a live-action remake of Disney's 1989 animated film of the same name, which is loosely based on the Hans Christian Anderson fairy tale. The new movie is directed by Rob Marshall and stars Halle Bailey as the mermaid Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

On WWHL, McCarthy was asked how her Ursula will differ from the animated version, which depicts the character as a villain.

"I have such an affection for Ursula. I know she's the villain, but I've just always kind of been like, oh my god," the star said. "I mean, she's kind of delicious to play."

"I'm just kind of doing it as if I could be the vaudevillian nightclub act that lives in my heart," she added. "It's just so fun. I mean, you can't go too far with her. I'm excited to see it."

McCarthy said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February that rehearsals for The Little Mermaid had been an "absolute blast" thus far.

"Stepping into the world of Rob Marshall, it's like a fever dream," she said. "All day he's like, 'Do you want to slide down this 40-foot clam shell?' I'm like, 'Yes! Of course I do. What are you, crazy?' It's been wildly creative."

On WWHL, McCarthy also discussed her "nerve-wracking" experience singing with Barbra Streisand. The pair collaborated on a 2016 duet of "Anything You Can Do."

McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, star in the new film Superintelligence, released on HBO Max last week. McCarthy said in a recent interview that the movie shines "a light on the good guys."