Melissa McCarthy and Jimmy Fallon competed against each other in a game of Hey Robot on The Tonight Show.

Hey Robot, a password-like game, involved McCarthy and Fallon taking turns to ask a smart speaker questions in an attempt to get it to say a random word.

The pair used Amazon's Alexa smart speaker on Monday, which featured McCarthy's voice.

"My kids, I think, are very rattled by it and Ben likes to talk to it a lot. I guess they really needed a nasal, Chicago voice," McCarthy said about voicing Alexa while mentioning her husband Ben Falcone.

McCarthy and Fallon were unable to get the Alexa to say chameleon, even after the comedian asked about a lizard that changes color. The Alexa instead gave out a scientific term for a lizard, using McCarthy's voice.

McCarthy also struggled with getting the device to say meditation before the Alexa started playing meditation music. The final word was jerk, with Fallon able to win after getting Alexa to mention The Jerky Boys.

The actress later discussed with Fallon the experience of recording dialogue for Alexa.

"It was an immense amount of recording where you would just say strange parts of words. Sometimes letters, sometimes whole paragraphs that were medical and like a list of Norwegian names and I'm like, 'How often is this going to come up?'" she said.

"It was a little bit of everything and you had to say it without stopping, so we would do like 1,500 chunks of dialogue a day. It was fun and completely different," she continued.