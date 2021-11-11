Discovery+ has announced plans to air a new docu-series called The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich, co-hosted by the titular actress cousins.

Homeowners will be nominated by loved ones to receive free renovations in the six-episode show, which is set to debut in the spring.

McCarthy is executive producing it with home makeover icons Drew and Jonathan Scott.

McCarthy and Perusich previously appeared together in an episode of HGTV's Celebrity IOU.

"When my cousin Jenna and I did Celebrity IOU for her parents, we saw firsthand what a positive impact a home renovation can have," McCarthy said in a statement Wednesday.

"In a world where so much emphasis is on the negative, we wanted to show how amazingly kind people can truly be. The Great Giveback will introduce you to some remarkable people who have given so much of themselves to others. We can't wait to shine the light on them. Also, if I gut another room in my house, Ben will leave me."

McCarthy has been married to actor and writer Ben Falcone since 2005.