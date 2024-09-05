Paramount+ announced a limited series about the unsolved murder of JonBenet Ramsey on Thursday. Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen will play her parents Patsy and John Bennett.

Richard LaGravanesse is showrunner and executive producer of the series. Anne Sewitsky will direct four of eight episodes and also executive produce.

Child beauty pageant contestant JonBenet was found dead on Dec. 26, 1996. Murder was suspected due to evidence of strangulation and asphyxiation but the case remains unsolved.

Patsy and John Bennett were cleared of charges in 2008. Patsy died in 2006. New DNA samples were tested in 2021.

The series will cover events before and after JonBenet's death.

Production will take place in Calgary, Canada, under the working title JonBenet Ramsey. McCarthy is also among executive producers.