Netflix announced the premiere date for the Melissa McCarthy/Ben Falcone series God's Favorite Idiot on Thursday. It premieres June 15.

Falcone created the series and executive produces with McCarthy and Michael McDonald . McDonald also directs.

Falcone plays Clark Thompson, a tech support worker who has a crush on his colleague, Amily (McCarthy). One day, Clark starts to glow and becomes a religious leader to a flock of followers.

Leslie Bibb plays Satan. Kevin Dunn, Usman Ally, Steve Mallory, Chris Sandiford, Ana Scotney and Yanic Truesdale -- McCarthy's Gilmore Girls co-star -- also star.

Falcone has directed his wife McCarthy in five films, most recently the Netflix comedy Thunder Force. McCarthy and Falcone also produced the series Nobodies, and Falcone often appears in cameos in McCarthy's movies like Bridesmaids, Spy and The Happytime Murders.

God's Favorite Idiot will be eight episodes.