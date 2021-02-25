Melissa Gorga says Teresa Giudice is "on cloud nine" with her new boyfriend.

The 41-year-old television personality discussed Giudice, her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star and former sister-in-law, and Giudice's boyfriend, Luis Ruelas, during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Giudice split from her husband, Gorga's brother Joe Giudice, in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage. Giudice and Joe Giudice have four daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12.

On WWHL, Gorga was asked to confirm rumors that Giudice bought a new house with Ruelas.

"I mean, yes, I believe that this is true," Gorga said. "I don't know much other than that. I believe it's true."

"What's even better than that is it's maybe four doors down from the house I just sold, so it's kind of crazy," she added. "She literally -- I moved out of my neighborhood and she moved in, like, the next day."

Gorga said she likes and approves of Ruelas.

"I think he's a nice guy," Gorga said. "I think she is super happy. They're, like, in that puppy love right now. It all seems good."

"Ultimately, I want her to be happy, because if she's happy, it's better for the kids, it's better for everyone. She needs to be happy," she added. "She's, like, on cloud nine with him."

Giudice called Ruelas her "soulmate" in an interview with People last week.

"I met an amazing man and I'm so happy," she said. "We're taking things slow, but I'm really, really happy."

Giudice said she and Joe Giudice are getting along well as they co-parent their kids.

"He's happy for me and I'm happy for him," she said. "We co-parent amazingly. He's a great father. We get along great."

Giudice and Ruelas went Instagram official in December.

"The BEST thing that came out of 2020," Giudice captioned the post.

On WWHL, Gorga also discussed how Gia Giudice told Giudice to apologize to Jackie Goldschneider after Giudice brought up rumors that Goldschneider's husband was cheating.

"I actually feel like Gia sometimes takes the place of the adult a lot of the times, and Teresa always goes to her for advice," Gorga said. "It was great advice."

Giudice and Goldschneider had clashed after Goldschneider compared the rumors to someone saying Gia Giudice does "coke in the bathroom" at parties.

RHONJ is in its 11th season on Bravo. Margaret Josephs said on WWHL last week that Giudice spreads the most rumors during the season.