Grammy-winning singer Melissa Etheridge will shine a spotlight on female prisoners and addiction issues in a new docuseries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paramount+ announced the two-part docuseries Melissa Etheridge : I'm Not Broken in a press release Thursday.

I'm Not Broken will follow Etheridge as she writes an original song inspired by letters sent by five female residents of the Topeka Correctional Facility in Kansas, a women's prison in her hometown. Etheridge will create and perform the song for them.

"Having recently lost her son to opioids, Etheridge works to understand and interrupt the cycle of addiction while connecting with these women who, so often, are forgotten by society," an official description reads.

The series explores themes of female incarceration, redemption, substance abuse, generational trauma, grief and healing, and music as a conduit of empathy, understanding and hope.

"I'm excited for audiences to join me on this powerful journey and hear these remarkable stories filled with pain and struggle but also hope and healing," Etheridge said. "I hope that this docuseries shows viewers the challenges that women face in our prison system while also serving as a resource to those who currently are struggling."

Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken is directed by Brian Morrow and Amy Scott and produced by Jonathan Lynch.

Etheridge announced the death of her son Beckett Cypher in May 2020. Beckett was 21.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The singer also has a daughter, Bailey Jean, and twins Johnnie Rose and Miller Stephen.