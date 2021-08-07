Melissa Benoist posted a note on Instagram celebrating the series finale of her TV comic-book adaptation, Supergirl.

"Thank you for an incredible 6 years -- the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week that's a wrap on @supergirlcw," Benoist wrote Friday, alongside a photo of her with her co-stars Chyler Leigh , who plays Alex Danvers, and David Harewood , who plays Martian Manhunter.

The post received about 800,00 "likes" as of Sunday morning.

Benoist and her husband, Masters of the Universe: Revelation voice actor Chris Wood, welcomed their first child, a son, last year.

The actress announced in September 2020 that the sixth season would be the last for Supergirl, an action dramedy about Superman's cousin and her friends.