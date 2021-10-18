Former Spice Girl Melanie C and her professional partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars Season 30 on Monday night.

"Saying goodbye never gets any easier. Thank you for all you've brought to the ballroom all season long, @MelanieCmusic! Hear more from Melanie C and @Gleb_Savchenko tomorrow morning on @GMA," the ABC competition show's Twitter feed said.

Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green, former Bachelor Matt James, Cobra Kai and Karate Kid actor Martin Kove and Christine Chiu from Bling Empire previously exited the contest.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are reality TV star and singer Jojo Siwa; Olympic gymnast Suni Lee; Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby; The Office's Melora Hardin; country star Jimmie Allen; Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore; WWE icon The Miz; The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots; YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli and NBA star Iman Shumpert.

Tyra Banks is the show's host.