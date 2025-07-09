When asked to comment on her ex-husband becoming The Golden Bachelor's Season 2 star, Fabiana took an opportunity to warn the show's upcoming cast of women.
"Good luck. I mean, it's going to be bad," Fabiana told the Daily Mail.
"But anyway," she added, "I don't want to be involved in this."
According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Mel and Fabiana tied the knot in 2002 and were married for 17 years before Fabiana filed for divorce in February 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.
The former couple welcomed two sons together: Lucas, 19, and Andre, 18.
Following a four-year court battle, Mel and Fabiana finalized their divorce in December 2024. They share legal and physical custody, although their children are no longer minors.
Per the divorce settlement, Mel was ordered to pay his ex-wife a sum of $980,000, although she had never requested ongoing spousal support or alimony.
In addition to covering the rest of Andre's high school tuition and the cost of extracurricular activities, Mel was asked to pay his wife on or before February 28, 2025.
The nearly $1 million amount reportedly included over $165,000 in unpaid child and spousal support that accumulated over time.
Mel was reportedly awarded the former couple's home in Orange County, which they had purchased in 2008 for $840K and is now estimated to be worth over $2 million.
In mid-April 2024, Mel's mortgage loan had an outstanding balance in the amount of $430,531.