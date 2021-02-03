Television personalities Mehmet Oz, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie and Sanjay Gupta are set to guest host episodes of the game show, Jeopardy!

"We look forward to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show and to our contestants winning a lot of money that we can match for charity," said executive producer Mike Richards in a statement Tuesday.

Donations will be made by the show to the charities of choice of each guest host.

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died of cancer in November at the age of 80.

He worked until right before his death, taping episodes that aired until earlier this month.