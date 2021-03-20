NBCUniversal said it is developing a new comedy series with Meghan Trainor as part of a new cross-platform deal with the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In addition to being a phenomenally talented performer, Meghan is a vibrant and hilarious ray of light who is the perfect fit for NBC's brand," Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal television and streaming, said in a statement Friday.

"We love the idea of introducing Meghan into the world of scripted comedy as well working with her to find all the creative and crazy ways she can engage with fans across our brands. With eight distinct platforms, we're able to provide the ultimate playground for multi-hyphenate artists, and this is just one of the ways we're leveraging our new structure to benefit both talent and audiences."

The deal could include scripted and unscripted projects for the media company's network, streaming and syndicated platforms, including NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock.

Trainor, 27, called the pact a "dream come true."

"I'm obsessed with and inspired by Susan and can't wait to work with her and her incredibly talented team to bring our ideas to life," she said.