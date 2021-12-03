Meghan Trainor took to the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The 27-year-old singer performed her song "Winter Wonderland" during Thursday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

In the pre-taped performance, Trainor took the mic in front of a dazzling blue background. The singer wore a white dress and accessorized with a sparkling necklace.

"Winter Wonderland" appears on the deluxe edition of Trainor's holiday album A Very Trainor Christmas, released in October. The deluxe version features three new songs: "Christmas Coupon," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" and "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)."

During the interview, Trainor showed off Riley, her 9-month-old son with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara. Trainor gave a health update, saying she feels "so good" after giving birth in February.

"I survived birth, I got him out of me. I look gorgeous, I lost all my baby weight," she said.

Trainor said she's ready for her first holiday season with Riley and even got them matching pajamas.

"We started decorating right after Halloween," she said.

In addition to her music, Trainor launched the podcast Workin' On It with her brother Ryan Trainor in September.