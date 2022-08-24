Meghan Trainor took to the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The 28-year-old singer performed her song "Bad for Me" with Teddy Swims during Tuesday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

In "Bad for Me," Trainor expresses her frustration with a loved one who keeps hurting her.

"Please don't make promises that you can't keep / Your best intentions end up hurting me / No matter what, I'll love you endlessly / I know we're blood, but this love is bad for me," she sings.

"Bad for Me" appears on Trainor's forthcoming album, Takin' It Back. Trainor released a single and music video for the song in June.

Trainor will release Takin' It Back on Oct. 21.

On The Late Late Show, Trainor also played the game "Whose Cell Phone Is It?" with host James Corden and fellow guests Jason Momoa and Kristen Bell where Corden used clues to guess if a phone belonged to Trainor, Momoa or Bell.