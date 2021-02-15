Meghan Trainor is a new mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old singer welcomed her first child, son Riley, with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara , last week.

Trainor shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of her baby boy.

"This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day," she captioned the post. "We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!"

Model Ashley Graham, actress Millie Bobby Brown and singer Nicole Scherzinger were among those to congratulate Trainor and Sabara in the comments.

"Riley!!!! Welcome to the world!!! Congratulations mom & dad!!" Graham wrote.

"Oh my God. Happy valentines day riley. Love you Meghan, and Daryl. Congratulations. Your going to be amazing parents and teach baby riley all about spy kids and MUSIC!!!" Brown added.

"BEST VALENTINES DAY GIFT FROM ABOVE EVER! so happy love you go to so much," Scherzinger said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Trainor and Sabara married in December 2018 and announced in October that they were expecting their first child.

"You all know how long I've wanted this!!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE'RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!" Trainor tweeted at the time.

Trainor gave an update on her pregnancy on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in December, saying she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes but was doing okay.

"It's, like, a genetics thing," the star said. "So my mom had it and she didn't even give me a full warning. It's basically, I just watch what I eat now. I write everything down, I check my blood."

"And we're good now," she added. "I've been crushing it. It's like a game for me, and I'm winning. So it's nice to know we're both healthy."

Trainor released her third studio album, Treat Myself, in January 2020 and her first holiday album, A Very Trainor Christmas, in October. Sabara is known for playing Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids films.