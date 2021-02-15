The 27-year-old singer welcomed her first child, son Riley, with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, last week.
Trainor shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of her baby boy.
"This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day," she captioned the post. "We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!"
