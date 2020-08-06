The View co-host Meghan McCain says she'll return to the series after her baby's birth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old television personality discussed her future at the talk show during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

McCain is expecting her first child with her husband, Ben Domenech. On WWHL, she voiced frustration with the people speculating whether she'll leave The View.

"Why does everyone ask me if I'm getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds? No other host has to deal with this B.S.," McCain said. "Yes, I'm coming back. It's an election cycle."

"I hate this," she added with a laugh.

McCain, the daughter of late senator John McCain, announced her pregnancy in March. She said in May that she's keeping her pregnancy private and off of social media for the "comfort" and "safety" of her family.

"People keep asking and requesting I show pics & details of my pregnancy. Given that people write on photos I put up of my family they are glad my Dad got cancer and he's in hell, I thought I would leave my unborn child out of the social media cess pool as much as possible," McCain tweeted.

On WWHL, McCain also discussed the upcoming presidential election. She declined to say whether she will vote for former vice president Joe Biden, but said she won't be voting for President Donald Trump.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

McCain also named her pick for Biden's vice presidential running mate.

"I think if he's smart he'll choose someone like Tammy Duckworth, because she's very hard to attack," she said. "I know 100% who he shouldn't pick -- I don't think Susan Rice is a good choice at all, because she's never been elected to anything."