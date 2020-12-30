The View co-host Meghan McCain will return to the show in the new year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 36-year-old television personality said Wednesday that she will return to The View on Monday, Jan. 4.

McCain shared the news alongside a gif of Christina Aguilera saying "Momma came to play" on The Voice.

"It's almost time... I'm so excited to take my spot as the conservative seat back at the Hot Topics table (virtually) @TheView on Monday! Did I miss anything while on maternity leave?!?" she captioned the post.

McCain has been on maternity leave since the fall. She welcomed her first child, daughter Liberty Sage, with her husband, Ben Domenech, in September.

In October, McCain said motherhood is the "best thing" she's done.

"Motherhood is euphoria. All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter," the star said on Instagram.

"I love our little family and I have never felt so blessed, present and grateful. This is the first time since my Dad passed that the part of my heart that broke off and left with him no longer feels missing..." she added, referencing her father, John McCain, who died in August 2018.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

McCain shared a photo in mid-October that shows her "bliss" with baby Liberty. She posted a video of her daughter Monday on the infant's three-month birthday.

The View is in its 24th season on ABC. Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines co-host the show.