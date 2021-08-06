Meghan McCain bid farewell to ABC's The View on Friday after appearing on the talk show for four seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Thank you all so much, again, for the privilege and honor it has been for the past four years to work on this show. It really has been incredible. It will be on, you know, it'll be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life," McCain said on her final episode.

"You women have been so incredible to work with. The crew, the producers. everyone works so hard. And honestly the audience giving me, you know, four years to give my opinion and you know, show my perspective. This has been a really wild ride the past four years of my life," she continued.

McCain also said being on the show was the best of times and the worst of times on and off the set, but noted that it was a liberating experience that she will always cherish.

"Thank you all from the bottom of my heart and I hope that our executive producer Brian can forgive me for making his blood pressure rise for the past four years as much as I probably have," she concluded.

McCain, the daughter of late senator John McCain, announced that she was departing The View after Season 24 in July.

The 36-year-old gave birth to her first child, daughter Liberty Sage with her husband Ben Domenech in September 2020. She returned to The View from maternity leave in January and cited her family and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as the reasons for her departure.