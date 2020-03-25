The View co-host Meghan McCain is "excited" and a "little surprised" to be pregnant again after having a miscarriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old television personality called into the show Wednesday after announcing she's expecting her first child with her husband, Ben Domenech.

McCain appeared on The View via satellite video. She is self-isolating at home on the advice of her doctors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"We're excited. A little surprised," McCain said of her pregnancy. "It's bittersweet because there's just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now. I obviously would prefer to be in-studio with all of you."

McCain had a miscarriage in 2019. She reflected on her journey to motherhood during her conversation with her co-hosts.

"I think everyone knows this has not been a smooth road to motherhood. It's taken a lot of physical, emotional, mental strength to get here," McCain said. "I think, like a lot of women, it wasn't a straight line. I didn't know if I was ever going to be a mom, so I'm excited."

McCain announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post Sunday. She said she will continue to appear on The View, albeit remotely.

"Starting immediately, I'll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the star said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

McCain discussed her miscarriage on Good Morning America in October in support of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. She said she went through the "horrific" experience in the summer of 2019, about a year after her dad John McCain's death.