The View co-host Meghan McCain will depart the ABC talk show after Season 24.

The 36-year-old television personality confirmed on the show Thursday that she will exit the series after four seasons.

"This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer, and talking to my family and close friends," McCain said.

"This show is one of the hands-down greatest, most exhilarating, wonderful privileges of my entire life. It is a privilege to work alongside such strong, brilliant, intelligent, incredible broadcasters," she told her co-hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin.

McCain gave birth to her first child, daughter Liberty Sage, with her husband, Ben Domenech, in September 2020 and returned from maternity leave in January. She cited her family and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as the reasons for her departure.

"I'm just eternally grateful to have had this opportunity here so, seriously, thank you from the absolute bottom of my heart," she said.

Variety said McCain asked to be released from her contract early because she does not want to move back to New York City, where the show is filmed. McCain and her family moved to Washington, D.C., during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When I said goodbye to all of you in the studio, I found out I was pregnant," McCain said on The View. "I came to the D.C. area, and we have an incredible life here. And as any new mom knows, when I think about where I want Liberty to have her first steps, I have a really wonderful life here."

McCain said on Instagram in October that motherhood has surpassed her expectations and is the "best thing" she's done in her life.

"Motherhood is euphoria. All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter," she said.

McCain is the daughter of late senator John McCain.