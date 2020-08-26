Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem discussed voting, representation and more during a "backyard chat" at Markle's home.

The 39-year-old duchess of Sussex and 86-year-old feminist and social activist emphasized the importance of voting in a teaser for a new Makers Women conversation.

Markle and Steinem's talk took place at Markle's new home in Montecito, Calif., which she shares with her husband, Prince Harry.

"People forget how hard women like you, and so many others before you, fought for us to just be where we are right now," Markle told Steinem.

"Well, it's just -- if you don't vote, you don't exist. It is the only place where we're all equal, the voting booth," Steinem said.

Markle and Harry's dogs crashed the interview before Markle and Steinem continued their conversation.

"What worries me the most are young people, who I understand are the least likely to vote," Steinem said. "I can understand the feeling that they don't think they have an impact, and yet it's more important for them to vote than anyone else, because they're going to be alive long after I am. They're going to be suffering the consequences."

Steinem said she remains hopeful, in part because of the communities that movements foster.

"I just want to say that movements are families," she said. "It's no sacrifice. I get to do what I love and care about every day of my life. How great is that?"

Markle and Steinem's full conversation will be released Wednesday. Makers Women will also host a Q&A.

Last week, Markle took part in an event for the non-profit When We All Vote, co-chaired by former first lady Michelle Obama.

"When I think about voting and why this is so exceptionally important for all of us, I would frame it as: we vote to honor those who came before us and to protect those who will come after us. Because that's what community is all about," Markle said.

Markle and Harry moved to Los Angeles in March after announcing in January that they would step back from their role as senior members in the British royal family.