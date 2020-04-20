Meghan Markle says the new nature film Elephant shows a "remarkable" side of elephants and their behavior.

The 38-year-old duchess of Sussex shared her love for elephants in an interview that aired Monday on Good Morning America.

Markle recorded the interview with producers last year after narrating Elephant, which started streaming this month on Disney+.

"I'm really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing this story of elephants to life," the former actress said.

"I've been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat," she added. "When you spend time connecting to them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and in their safety."

Markle said her first-hand experience with elephants showed her how complex and connected elephant herds are.

"These creatures are so majestic, and at the same time, they are so sensitive and so connected," she said. "We see in this film just how remarkable they are. Their memories are amazing; their close connection of the herd, their protectiveness of their young. I think they're a lot more like us than they are different."

Markle said she hopes the film will show how people are also connected to each other, the planet and other creatures.

"I hope that when people see this film, they realize how connected we all are, and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles we're facing, I think we'd take care of each other, this planet and animals in a very different way," she said.

Elephant follows the African elephant Shani and her son Jomo as their herd travels hundreds of miles across the Kalahari Desert. Markle recorded Elephant in the fall, prior to announcing with her husband, Prince Harry, that they will step back from the British royal family.

Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund is supporting Elephants Without Borders, a wildlife conservation organization in Botswana, in honor of Elephant. Markle has spent time in Botswana, including a trip in 2017 for her birthday.