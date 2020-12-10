Megan Thee Stallion says she wrote her hit single "Body" after gaining "the quarantine 15."

The 25-year-old rapper discussed the inspiration behind the song and the #bodyodychallenge during Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Since its release in November, "Body" has inspired people of all shapes and sizes to take part in the viral "Body" dance challenge. On The Late Show, Megan Thee Stallion said she wrote the song after noticing she had gained weight during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Okay, so, first of all, in the beginning of quarantine, I felt like I definitely gained the quarantine 15," the star said. "And I was literally in the living room looking at myself like, 'Wow, girl. What you even eating? Like, why are you baking so much? How many honey buns can we eat?'"

"You know, so I was looking at myself in the mirror, and I was like, 'You know what? You look good, though. So, you know, we should dance about it,'" she added. "So I wrote all the verses to the song. It took me a minute to figure out exactly what I wanted to say in the hook. The hook literally came from me dancing in the mirror admiring my fluff."

Megan Thee Stallion said the song is "definitely about people just celebrating their bodies."

Megan Thee Stallion also discussed her friendship with celebrity couple Beyonce and Jay-Z. The rapper released a remix of her song "Savage" with Beyonce in April.

When asked if Beyonce or Jay-Z gives better advice, Megan Thee Stallion said Jay-Z gives "the fun advice."

"Say if I'm having a bad day, he'll be like, 'Megan. Girl, you need to be somewhere dropping a boat. Turn up, have a good time.' He gives me the more 'hot girl' advice."

"Beyonce's like, 'Look, queen. Look queen, just rise above.' She says it the nicer way and Jay-Z gives it to me the turnt up way," she added.

"Body" appears on Megan Thee Stallion's debut studio album, Good News, released in November. The music video for "Body" features actress Taraji P. Henson, who discussed her friendship with Megan Thee Stallion during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show.