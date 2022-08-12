Rapper Megan Thee Stallion appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the creative process behind her new album, Traumazine.

The rapper went on the late-night program on Thursday during a special episode in which she acted as co-host alongside Fallon.

She explained that it was difficult to narrow down the song choices for the album, which was released today.

"I literally...this is the longest time I've ever taken to record an album," Megan Thee Stallion said. "I had at least 50 songs recorded for this, and we only chose 18."

She added that it was hard to cut so many songs, explaining, "As an artist sometimes, your label can kind of try to control you and tell you what to do, and they kind of pick your songs for you."

"I feel like I made it a point to write all songs that I loved and I liked and that meant something to me, so out of however many songs I wrote, all of them feel good to me," Megan Thee Stallion said.

She added that she could "put out all 50 of those songs and they still mean something to me."

Fallon then asked if the other songs would ever be heard, to which Megan Thee Stallion said that she would "release mixtapes and things like that, just to keep my hotties on their toes."

Her second studio album to date, Traumazine has been described by the rapper as her "most personal" and "honest album."

"Writing this album, I treated it more like writing in my diary then actually trying to, like, put together a song," she said. "I just want to talk about how I really feel and get more personal...this time around I wanted to, like, let everybody in my head and [let people] form their own opinion based off my story. I wanted to take control of my own narrative."

Beyond promoting her album, Megan Thee Stallion also participated in a number of other skits with the Tonight Show host, including helping to perform the opening monologue.

The pair also wrote out "thank you notes" in another one of Fallon's most popular sketches, in which she thanked the Earth for taking her song "Hot Girl Summer" too literally.

The late-night appearance comes at a peak moment for Megan Thee Stallion's career, in which she has also ventured into acting.

Her recent performance in the Starz series P-Valley alongside J. Alphonse Nicholson garnered critical acclaim.