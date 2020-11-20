Megan Thee Stallion is back with new music.

The 25-year-old rapper released the album Good News and a music video for the song "Body" on Friday.

The "Body" video shows Megan Thee Stallion strutting and dancing with backup dancers on a black and white set. She shared a clip of the video on Instagram.

Good News marks Megan Thee Stallion's debut studio album. In addition to "Body," the album features 16 other songs, including the singles "Savage Remix" featuring Beyonce, "Girls in the Hood' and "Don't Stop" featuring Young Thug.

Megan Thee Stallion appears to call out rapper Tory Lanez in the first track, titled "Shots Fired." Lanez was charged in October with shooting "a female friend" during an argument July 12. The timing and details of the incident line up with allegations Megan Thee Stallion made July 15 on Instagram.

In "Shots Fired," Megan Thee Stallion references her shooting and says her assailant's gun was loaded with pellets. Megan Thee Stallion, who is 5'10", also appears to reference Lanez's 5'3" height.

"I'm a steak, you a side plate, shrimp, stay in your place," she raps.

Megan Thee Stallion previously addressed her shooting in an op-ed about protecting Black women for The New York Times.

"We deserve to be protected as human beings. And we are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer," she said. "Beyond threats to our health and lives, we confront so much judgment and so many conflicting messages on a daily basis."

Prior to Good News, Megan Thee Stallion released her third EP, Suga, in March.