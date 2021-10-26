Megan Thee Stallion announced she is set to graduate college in 2021 and uploaded photos of her stylized graduation cap.

ADVERTISEMENT

"2021 finna graduate collegeeee. Taking my graduation pics today, can't wait for y'all to see," the rapper said recently on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion's cap features the phrase "Real hot girl sh*t."

The phrase is a reference to her 2019 hit song "Hot Girl Summer," featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. Megan Thee Stallion also says a similar phrase in her 2020 song "Girls in the Hood."

The 26-year-old is graduating from Texas Southern University and matched her cap with the school's colors. Megan Thee Stallion also displayed TSU themed nails that she is donning.