Megan Fox says Michael Bay never "preyed upon" her during their time working together.

The 34-year-old actress discussed her experiences with Bay, 55, in an Instagram post Monday after a past interview sparked backlash against the Bad Boys II and Transformers director.

In a 2009 interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live! that resurfaced this week, Fox recalled how she was an extra in Bad Boys II at age 15. She said Bay had her dance "underneath a waterfall getting soaking wet" in a bikini while filming a club scene after she wasn't allowed to sit at the bar due to her age.

In addition, The Guardian film critic Jason Solomons said in 2009 that Fox told him that her audition for Transformers included her washing Bay's Ferrari at the director's home as he filmed her.

In her post Monday, Fox said she was 19 or 20 when she auditioned for Transformers and never washed Bay's car at his home.

"I did 'work' (me pretending to know how to hold a wrench) on one of Michael's Ferrari's during one of the audition scenes," the actress said. "It was at the Platinum Dunes studio parking lot, there were several other crew members and employees present and I was at no point undressed or anything similar."

"So as far as this particular audition story I was not underaged at the time and I was not made to 'wash' or work on someone's cars in a way that was extraneous from the material in the actual script," she added.

Fox thanked fans for their support but said her experiences with Bay were "inconsequential" compared to the "genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry" that she's endured.

"There are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my mind," the actress said.

"But when it comes to my direct experiences with Michael, and Steven for that matter, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner," she added, referencing Transformers executive producer Steven Spielberg.

Fox and Bay reunited for the 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot after Fox famously compared Bay to Adolf Hitler in a 2009 interview with Wonderland magazine. Bay told GQ in 2014 that Spielberg had Fox fired from Transformers after she made the remark.