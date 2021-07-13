Megan Fox says she "went to Hell for eternity" during her recent ayahuasca trip with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old actress shared her "intense" experience with ayahuasca, a psychoactive drink used as a spiritual medicine, during Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Fox told Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host Arsenio Hall how she and Kelly went to Costa Rica to take ayahuasca for the first time.

"We went to Costa Rica to do ayahuasca in a proper setting, with indigenous people," the star said. "We were in the middle of the jungle."

"You don't get to eat after 1 p.m. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water. You can't shower, because they're in a drought, so you can't use the water. You need to respect the rainforest," she added. "Nothing glamorous about it -- it's all a part of making you vulnerable so you surrender to the experience."

Fox said she and Kelly had a three-night experience with ayahuasca that took her to her own personal hell.

"It was incredibly intense," the actress said. "Everybody's journey is different. The second night, I went to Hell for eternity. Just knowing eternity is torture in itself, because there's no beginning, middle or end. So you have a real ego death."

"It's your own psychological Hell, basically," she added. "It's the point of the medicine. It surpasses anything you can do in talk therapy, or hypnotherapy, any of those things. It just goes straight into your soul, and it takes you to the psychological prison that you hold yourself in. It's your own version of Hell, and I was definitely there."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Fox and Kelly confirmed their relationship in June 2020 following Fox's split from her husband, Brian Austin Green . Fox called Kelly her "twin flame" in an interview on the Give Them Lala... with Randall podcast the next month.

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think," she said.

Fox stars in the new horror film Till Death, which opened in theaters and was released on video on demand this month.