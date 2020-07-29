Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are making their relationship Instagram official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old actress and 30-year-old rapper got close in a new photo Tuesday after previously confirming dating rumors.

Machine Gun Kelly posted a photo that shows himself and Fox putting an arm around each other as they pose in front of a mirror. The couple are both sticking their tongues out.

"waited for eternity to find you again," Kelly captioned the post.

Rapper Mod Sun was among those to celebrate Fox and Kelly's love in the comments.

"Smiling so big for u both," he wrote.

Fox and Kelly met on the set of the upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass. The couple confirmed their romance in June following Fox's split from her husband, actor Brian Austin Green.

Fox and Kelly gave their first joint interview during an episode of the Give Them Lala... with Randall podcast last week. Fox recalled her instant connection with Kelly, saying she "knew right away" that Kelly was her "twin flame."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think," she said.

Green confirmed his split from Fox in May after nearly 10 years of marriage. At the time, Green addressed Fox's then-rumored romance with Kelly.

"They're just friends at this point," Green said. "I trust her judgment."

Green and Fox have three sons together, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.