The 34-year-old actress and 30-year-old rapper were spotted holding hands and kissing during an outing Monday in Los Angeles, according to photos from The Daily Mail.
Fox and Kelly were seen hand-in-hand as they left Mr. Furley's Bar in Sherman Oaks. The couple shared a kiss in their convertible before driving off.
Machine Gun Kelly appeared to call Fox his girlfriend in a tweet shortly before the outing. He posted the lyric "I'm calling you girlfriend" from his song "Bloody Valentine," which has a music video featuring Fox.
"life imitated art on that one," the rapper wrote.
