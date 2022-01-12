Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced their engagement on Instagram on Wednesday, a year and a half after they began dating.

The Jennifer's Body actor revealed the news with a video of the musician -- born Colson Baker -- popping the question a day earlier.

"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes," Fox captioned the video.

Machine Gun Kelly posted his own video to Instagram -- this one a closeup of Fox's engagement ring, which includes both a diamond and emerald.

"I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love," he wrote in the caption.

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly began dating in the summer of 2020 in the wake of her split from Brian Austin Green after nearly 10 years of marriage. The two were spotted in public holding hands for the first time one month later.

Fox shares three sons with Green -- Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5.

Machine Gun Kelly has a daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship.