Peacock is giving a glimpse of its new film Meet Cute.

The streaming service shared photos for the romantic comedy Tuesday featuring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco

The images show Davidson and Cuoco's characters fall in love "over and over and over again."

Meet Cute follows the love story between Sheila (Cuoco) and Gary (Davidson), who fall in love when they first meet.

"Thing is, that magical 'first' date wasn't fate at all. Sheila has access to a time machine, and she and Gary have been falling in love over and over again. That one perfect night is never quite enough, though, so Sheila decides to travel to Gary's past to change him into the perfect man," an official description reads.

The film is written by Noga Pnueli and directed by Alex Lehmann. Davidson and Cuoco executive produce with Pneuli, Blair Ward, Art Robinson, Anders Erden, Sara Shaak and Jonathan Taylor.

Meet Cute premieres Sept. 21 on Peacock.

Cuoco is known for playing Penny on The Big Bang Theory and Cassie Bowden on The Flight Attendant. Davidson is a former cast member on Saturday Night Live.