The Avenue is giving a glimpse of the new film Medieval.

The company shared a trailer for the historical drama film Monday featuring Ben Foster and Michael Caine

Medieval is a Czech film written and directed by Petr Jakl. The movie explores how Czech general Jan Å½iÅ¾ka (Foster) became a successful military leader who led the Hussites in the 15th century.

Medieval opens with the Holy Roman Empire in chaos as brothers King Wenceslas of Czech and King Sigismund of Hungary battle for control of the throne.

"Daring and righteous military leader Jan Å½iÅ¾ka (Foster) is hired by Lord Boresh (Caine) to kidnap the powerful Lord Rosenberg's (Til Schweiger) fiancee, Lady Katherine (Sophie Lowe), to prevent Rosenberg's power alongside the corrupt king Sigismund," an official synopsis reads.

Matthew Goode and Karel Roden also star.

Medieval opens in theaters Sept. 9.