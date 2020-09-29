A team of mechanics at a Utah car dealership disassembled the dashboard of a woman's car to rescue a kitten that climbed into the inner workings of the vehicle and got stuck.

John Chambers-Thieling, a service adviser for Tim Dahle Nissan in Murray, said the woman called the dealership to ask if they could help rescue a kitten trapped inside the dashboard of their vehicle.

"In my job, you never know what can happen," Chambers-Thieling said in a Facebook post. "I took a call from a very distraught lady this morning, stating their new rescue kitten had gotten stuck behind the dash in their car."

Chambers-Thieling posted a video showing the mechanics partially disassembling the dashboard to get the kitten safely back to its owners.