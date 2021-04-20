Songwriter Jim Steinman died Monday, according to the Connecticut state medical examiner. Variety and TMZ confirmed with the medical examiner.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to TMZ, a medical emergency was called to Steinman's home at 3:30 a.m. EDT. The death was considered sudden. Steinman was 73.

Steinman was a musical theater songwriter who found rock n' roll success when he wrote all seven songs for the Meat Loaf album Bat Out of Hell. The 1977 album bears the credit "songs by Jim Steinman."

Meat Loaf's follow-up was complicated due to the singer losing his voice. Steinman released his own album, Bad for Good, in 1981.

Also in 1981, Meat Loaf released the album Dead Ringer, featuring Steinman songs. Neither 1981 album was a success.

Steinman would also write songs for Bonnie Tyler, including her hits "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and "Holding Out for a Hero." Steinman wrote Air Supply's hit "Making Love (Out of Nothing at All)" and produced Pandora's Box's 1989 album, Original Sin, writing many of their songs too.

Meat Loaf and Steinman reteamed for the 1993 sequel album Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell. Back Into Hell was also comprised entirely of "songs by Jim Steinman."

New hits from "Bat II" included "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" and "Objects In the Rear View Mirror May Appear Closer Than They Are." The album also included three songs Steinman had recorded on Bad For Good: "Rock n' Roll Dreams Come Through," "Out of the Frying Pan (And Into the Fire)" and "Lost Boys and Golden Girls."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Meat Loaf's 1995 album, Welcome to the Neighborhood, included only two Steinman songs, "Left In the Dark" also from Bad For Good, and "Original Sin" from the Pandora's Box album. Taylor Dayne also recorded a version of "Original Sin" for the 1994 movie The Shadow.

Steinman and Meat Loaf parted ways again on the 2006 album Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose. The album is a mix of Steinman songs and songs by other writers and producers. Meat Loaf covers Celine Dion's 1996 hit "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" on Bat III, which Steinman gave to Dion.

The 2016 Meat Loaf album Braver Than We Are again features all Steinman songs, including some from Steinman's German musical Tanz der Vampire (Dance of the Vampire).

In 2017, the play Bat Out of Hell: The Musical opened in London and Toronto. The jukebox musical features songs Steinman wrote for Meat Loaf, plus "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" and "Making Love (Out of Nothing At All)." Although a touring production was cancelled, the play opened off-Broadway in New York.