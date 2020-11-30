Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett is engaged to be married.

Bennett's rep confirmed Monday to E! News that Bennett got engaged to his boyfriend, Jaymes Vaughan.

Bennett and Vaughan told People that Vaughan surprised Bennett by proposing and performing a song he wrote himself. Bennett thought they were getting ready to take holiday family photos.

"My sister shouted for me to come outside 'real quick' ... Then I looked over and saw Jaymes holding a sign that said 'We never did find our song, so I wrote it for you,'" Bennett shared.

"That's when I knew I was getting proposed to because it was the same type of sign he made when he told me he loved me for the first time. And then I began to ugly-cry the ugliest cry anyone has ever cried," he said.

Bennett described his "special" relationship with Vaughan, saying Vaughan makes him feel "safe" and "loved" and like he "can be unapologetically" himself.

"I think the most special thing about our relationship is that we are actually each other's best friend first and foremost. And he's also pretty fun to look at!" Vaughan added.

Bennett ended by saying he "can't wait" to marry Vaughan.

Bennett and Vaughan celebrated their third anniversary as a couple in October.

"Happy Anniversary to the guy who started our anniversary by hauling trees around with me in the back of our truck... even though his least favorite thing in the world to do is haul trees around with me in the back of our truck," Vaughan said on Instagram. "Pretty sure that means it's true love. I honestly love you more every single day my prince."

Bennett is known for playing Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls. He recently starred with Brad Harder in The Christmas House, Hallmark's first LGBTQ holiday movie.