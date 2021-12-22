Harlem and Deception actress Meagan Good and minister/author DeVon Franklin are divorcing after nine years of marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Good, 40, and Franklin, 43, met on the set of the 2011 film, Jumping the Broom, got engaged in May 2012 and tied the knot in June 2012.

Franklin filed for divorce Monday, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

"After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," the estranged couple said in a joint statement Tuesday.

"We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love," they added.

"We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other."