Meadow Walker, husband Louis Thornton-Allan split up
UPI News Service, 12/28/2023
Meadow Walker and her husband, Louis Thornton-Allan, are calling it quits on their marriage.
Walker, a model and the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, confirmed her separation from Thornton-Allan in a joint statement Wednesday on Instagram.
"After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate," the post reads. "This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other."
Walker and Thornton-Allan married at a wedding in the Dominican Republic in October 2021, two months after their engagement.
