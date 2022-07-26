Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Me Time.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy film Tuesday featuring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg

Me Time follows Sonny (Hart), a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some "me time" for the first time in years while his wife (Regina Hall) and kids are away. Sonny reconnects with Huck (Wahlberg), his former best friend, for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

The trailer shows Sonny and Huck partying at their "own Burning Man" festival and wingsuit skydiving.

Jimmy O. Yang and Luis Gerardo Mendez also have roles.

Netflix previously released first-look photos for the film.

Me Time is written and directed by I Love You, Man and Why Him? director John Hamburg. The film premieres Aug. 26 on Netflix.