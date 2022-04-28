Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Me Time.

The streaming service shared a first-look photo for the film Wednesday featuring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg

The picture shows Hart and Wahlberg wearing matching tracksuits as they transport a tortoise on a city street.

"When a stay-at-home dad (@KevinHart4Real) finds himself with some 'me time' for the first time in years while his wife (@MoreReginaHall) and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend (Mark Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life," an official description reads.

Me Time is written and directed by John Hamburg and also stars Regina Hall. The movie premieres Aug. 26 on Netflix.

"I can't wait for you guys to see this film. So many laughs," Hart tweeted.

Netflix also gave a look at the new film Hustle starring Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Robert Duvall and Juancho Hernangomez. Sandler plays a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who fights to recruit a talented player (Hernangomez) with a rocky past.

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the movie in February. Hustle premieres June 10.

In addition, Netflix released a photo for Day Shift, a new film starring Jamie Foxx Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg . Foxx plays a hardworking blue-collar dad whose mundane pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income: Hunting and killing vampires.

Day Shift premieres Aug. 12.

Other upcoming projects include The Takedown starring Omar Sy, the animated film The Sea Beast and the sci-fi film Spiderhead featuring Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett and Chris Hemsworth.