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Mayor slams 'Love Island USA's Sean Reifel for quitting police force to join dating show

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/02/2026



A Pennsylvania mayor is speaking out about a USA contestant who allegedly left his job as a police officer to join the reality dating show.



ADVERTISEMENT Sean Reifel, an Islander on USA's eighth season, resigned from the Bethlehem Police Department in order to appear on the Peacock series, according to Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds.



Just one day after USA announced its Season 8 cast on May 29, Reynolds expressed his frustration over Sean's departure,



The mayor's comments came after Sean identified himself as a police officer in USA's latest promo.



"Our police department spent a lot of time training and we paid thousands of taxpayer dollars to send him to the police academy," Reynolds said of Sean.



"We are disappointed he left as we now have another vacancy in our department that is impossible to fill until next year. I never thought I'd see the day in America where reality show participation wins out over being a police officer."



The Bethlehem Police Department had welcomed Sean to the force in August 2025, when the department shared photos of him being sworn in as a police officer and shaking hands with Reynolds.



At the time, the department wished Sean "success as he embarks on this journey of service to our community" in a Facebook post.



Police Chief Michelle Kott also called Sean's decision to quit his job "extremely difficult" during an interview with The Morning Call on May 30, People



"I love Sean, he's a good guy, he was a great officer, but I'm disappointed just because we work so incredibly hard to try to recruit the best people we can to be part of the Bethlehem Police Department," Kott said.



Kott confirmed that Sean's last day with the police department was May 20 and that police departments nationwide are "struggling" to fill spots.



"At this time, I don't think there'd be a department that would be willing to allow someone to leave for 'x' amount of weeks to go on a television show when everyone's hurting right now and overtime is being utilized to fill those gaps," Kott noted.



"Officers are getting burnt out. It's just a bad look to me."

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But Kott acknowledged Sean could always apply again if he wants to return to work.



Reynolds also told The Morning Call that Bethlehem Police Department strives to be "fully staffed" at all times and they "take that responsibility very seriously."



There is a camp of USA fans, however, who think Reynolds and Kott are blowing things out of proportion.



Some Facebook users defended Sean on The Morning Call's Facebook page and were critical of those who are publicly shaming him.



One person said the police department "missed a great PR opportunity" following the USA casting news, and another critic commented, "The mayor and police chief need to live a little."



In the show's "Meet the Islanders" teaser, Sean identified himself as a police officer rather than a "model" or "actor."



Sean boasted in the video, "You could be having the worst day of your life, and I'd just help you sift through that. The more thoughtful you are, I think that sh-t is so pretty. I love it."



Sean was one of 12 Islanders Peacock recently announced will be appearing on USA's new season, which premieres June 2 at 9PM ET.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS A Pennsylvania mayor is speaking out about a USA contestant who allegedly left his job as a police officer to join the reality dating show.Sean Reifel, an Islander on USA's eighth season, resigned from the Bethlehem Police Department in order to appear on the Peacock series, according to Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds.Just one day after USA announced its Season 8 cast on May 29, Reynolds expressed his frustration over Sean's departure, according to Pennsylvania ABC affiliate WHTM.The mayor's comments came after Sean identified himself as a police officer in USA's latest promo."Our police department spent a lot of time training and we paid thousands of taxpayer dollars to send him to the police academy," Reynolds said of Sean."We are disappointed he left as we now have another vacancy in our department that is impossible to fill until next year. I never thought I'd see the day in America where reality show participation wins out over being a police officer."The Bethlehem Police Department had welcomed Sean to the force in August 2025, when the department shared photos of him being sworn in as a police officer and shaking hands with Reynolds.At the time, the department wished Sean "success as he embarks on this journey of service to our community" in a Facebook post.Police Chief Michelle Kott also called Sean's decision to quit his job "extremely difficult" during an interview with The Morning Call on May 30, People reported "I love Sean, he's a good guy, he was a great officer, but I'm disappointed just because we work so incredibly hard to try to recruit the best people we can to be part of the Bethlehem Police Department," Kott said.Kott confirmed that Sean's last day with the police department was May 20 and that police departments nationwide are "struggling" to fill spots."At this time, I don't think there'd be a department that would be willing to allow someone to leave for 'x' amount of weeks to go on a television show when everyone's hurting right now and overtime is being utilized to fill those gaps," Kott noted."Officers are getting burnt out. It's just a bad look to me."But Kott acknowledged Sean could always apply again if he wants to return to work.Reynolds also told The Morning Call that Bethlehem Police Department strives to be "fully staffed" at all times and they "take that responsibility very seriously."There is a camp of USA fans, however, who think Reynolds and Kott are blowing things out of proportion.Some Facebook users defended Sean on The Morning Call's Facebook page and were critical of those who are publicly shaming him.One person said the police department "missed a great PR opportunity" following the USA casting news, and another critic commented, "The mayor and police chief need to live a little."In the show's "Meet the Islanders" teaser, Sean identified himself as a police officer rather than a "model" or "actor."Sean boasted in the video, "You could be having the worst day of your life, and I'd just help you sift through that. The more thoughtful you are, I think that sh-t is so pretty. I love it."Sean was one of 12 Islanders Peacock recently announced will be appearing on USA's new season, which premieres June 2 at 9PM ET. LOVE ISLAND MORE LOVE ISLAND NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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