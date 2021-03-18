Maya Rudolph will have a starring role in a new Apple TV+ comedy.

The 48-year-old actress and comedian has joined an Apple TV+ series created by Parks and Recreation writers Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard.

Rudolph will play Molly, a woman whose seemingly perfect life is upended after her husband leaves her with nothing but $87 billion.

Yang and Hubbard will create, write and executive produce the new, half-hour show. Rudolph will also executive produce with Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens.

Rudolph previously worked with Yang and Hubbard on the pair's Amazon Prime Video series, Forever.

The new Apple TV+ series marks Yang's second collaboration with the streaming service. Yang executive produces the anthology series Little America, which premiered on Apple TV+ in January 2020.

Rudolph is known for starring on Saturday Night Live. She will return to guest host the show on March 27.